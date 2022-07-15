SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They say necessity is the mother of invention, but what comes out of laziness?

These hot summer days can really put a strain on an old person’s body such as mine. After all, give me a couple of years and I’ll be half a century old.

So days of hauling water back and forth between the garden and the spigot may be behind me as I added a do-it-yourself irrigation system to the garden. It’s nothing special, as you can buy it at any home improvement store, but it does have some benefits.

Those benefits include using less water, which in turn saves money as the water gets right to the stem and tap root. This can also help keep some diseases away, such as blight. Helps save time and keep the aches and pains away from my body by not hauling water back and forth.

Again, these irrigation systems can be picked up at any home improvement store, mine was a drip irrigation system with a couple of add-ons. If you’re interested, my advice is to do some research and plan it out before the next growing season.

I already know that I will add a timer to mine next year. After all the bottom line is to work smarter, not harder.