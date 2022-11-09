SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the first winter storm of the season on the way, we’re looking at the impact of freezing rain.

Many parts of KELOLAND are seeing the first winter storm of this season that started Wednesday morning.

We have a Blizzard Warning for north central South Dakota, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories stretching out from there. Southeastern KELOLAND will see rain showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

The atmosphere is colder than the surface. As precipitation falls, it depends on how large the warm section is in the atmosphere for which kind of precipitation reaches the ground. For rain, the warm section stretches all the way to the surface. Freezing rain, has a larger warm section towards the surface, with cold temperatures at the ground. This creates a space for the precipitation to melt and refreeze before reaching the ground.

This is a major threat in KELOLAND for Wednesday. A smaller warm section in the middle of the air creates an area of sleet. All cold air in the section creates the snow.

This storm is bringing the heaviest ice amounts from Pierre and to the north and east to Aberdeen and even Sisseton with amounts of a quarter to even half an inch.

We’ve already seen black ice with this storm system in parts of western South Dakota so be careful as you are out in the storm.