SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water.

Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.

But many will take whatever they can get, so the quarter to a third that fell in parts of southeast KELOLAND was welcomed. The rain added to our precip totals in southeast KELOLAND.

It goes without saying that many remain well below average. Especially in southern South Dakota where the departure from average is 8-10+ ten inches for Winner, Yankton, Mitchell and Chamberlain. From there the numbers do improve as you make your way north.

Usually the winter months are not when you make up ground on drought conditions, but it does help for the water table next year.

With colder air coming late next week, we’re in the time of year when the precipitation can fall in the form of rain or snow. Stay tuned.