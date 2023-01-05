SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world seems to quiet down after a fresh snowfall. This happens when an inch or more of snow falls. This works the best right after the snow ends or even during the snowfall.

Snow is porous, and porous materials absorb sound very well. Other porous materials include fibers or fabrics and foam. Sound absorption is measured on a scale of zero to one. Snow measures at a half to nine-tenths.

This all depends on the snow structure. If it is big fluffy snow, it absorbs sound better. Each individual snowflake has its own shape. The fluffy snowflakes creates “holes” in the snow on the ground for sound to get trapped. Thundersnow is the best creator of this effect.

If the snow melts and refreezes, or in the case of KELOLAND, gets wind-blown, the snow can get hard-packed, which reflects the sound back up and making it normal again.

With no snow in the seven-day forecast, we get a break from the winter weather.