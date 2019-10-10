How common is heavy snow in October?

It’s early in the season, but we’ve been known to get heavy snow in October before. For some of us, the records go back over 100 years.

Snow started in western South Dakota Wednesday evening and lasted through the overnight. By the morning, snowfall amounts of three inches and more were common. The snow eventually moved into central and northern KELOLAND by sunrise.

While northeast KELOLAND started with rain, snow quickly filled in. The snow will be slow to leave, and that will allow it to pile up over the next couple of days.

Northern and northeast KELOLAND are not strangers to heavy snow in October, it’s happened before.

The record for a three day period of heavy snow goes back over 100 years for Aberdeen and Milbank, when over a foot fell in both locations.

Watertown has also had over a foot, back in 1982, while Mobridge and Pierre have received over a half foot in a three day period.

That record of eight inches in Mobridge may be in jeopardy with this latest storm.

And yes, I know heavy snow has fallen before in southeast KELOLAND as the infamous Halloween blizzard always gets brought up. That’s when Sioux Falls received just under nine inches on the last day of October