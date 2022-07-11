SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re in the second week of July and this begins our hottest time of the year.

After highs in the 90s and 100s on Sunday, temperatures cooled to the 80s in KELOLAND today. 80s are closer to our climate average. In fact, we are now at our warmest average high in Sioux Falls, 86 degrees. That will last through the 24th.

Here’s a look at our warmest average highs in KELOLAND. Central South Dakota averages the hottest weather with Mobridge, Pierre, and Winner all near 90 degrees for the warmest average high.

From there it slowly falls to the low to middle 80s throughout eastern and western KELOLAND.

We continue to lose daylight. By the end of the month, we’ll lose a little over 35 minutes, that’s vital sunshine that we’re missing out on and it will take its toll on the temperatures.

But that won’t happen anytime soon as temps will quickly return to the 90s later this week. Oh, as a side note…our record highs average 105 during this stretch before we start to see the decline in average temperatures.

