Hot weather will continue as we end August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beginning of the week will be downright hot as temperatures hit the 90s and lower 100s. But we do have some relief in sight, the question is how long will it last.

While it was hot today, this type of weather should continue through at least Thursday. And when you look at the numbers, it could be the sixth hottest end to August in 30 years.

If the forecast holds true, the average high for the last week of the month will be 87 degrees. Since 1990, we’ve had five hotter last weeks of the month. And while the forecast is for cooler weather to start September, history shows it may not last.

Here’s a list of the last week of August being at or hotter than this year. When you look at the following September, the years that followed were at or above average for temperatures.

And rainfall has become increasingly important too. Unfortunately all but one year had below-average rainfall for September.

It’s interesting to note, that three of those five months had cooldowns with highs in the 70s for a day or two during the first month of September. The same may hold true for this year.

So using history as a guide, next month may end up being hotter and drier than average. And, if we stay dry, expect an overnight low or two to fall to the 20s sometime during the second half of the month.