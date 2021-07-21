Hot weather returns in the extended forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — Late July is typically the hottest time of the year in KELOLAND and we’ll have no shortage of heat in the extended forecast. Just how hot the mercury climbs will depend on several things.

First, heat waves in July are typically associated with these large high-pressure areas in the atmosphere. You can see the movement back and forth on this version of Futurecast into early next week. KELOLAND is already predisposed to hot weather because of our drier ground and our tendency to feed in west or northwest winds from drier areas in the Pacific Northwest. There are hints of the hottest air of the summer arriving to parts of the plains next week.

That’s the bad news. The wild card in the pattern is the placement of what we call “ridge rider” thunderstorms that mainly follow the edge of the heat dome. We think the door is open on some of these features, but they become very difficult to track beyond three days out in the forecast.

That’s why the position of that heat core could make the difference between hot and dry versus hot with scattered downpours.