Hot weather peaks in KELOLAND, more average temps to return this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today’s the peak of the heat this week with widespread high temperatures in the hundreds in eastern KELOLAND.



The hazy sunshine beat down on KELOLAND again, bringing high temperatures to the triple digits. If you didn’t hit one hundred, you were easily in the upper 90s. For Sioux Falls to hit 100 in July, it happens about once every three years.

But the heat they’ve had in Pierre this month has been a little more extreme.



Including today, Pierre has hit 100 8 times this month, which ties five other years. Hitting 100 in Pierre 9, 10, and 11 times in July isn’t uncommon either as its happened numerous times. They hit 100 12 times in 2006 and 23 times in the drought year of 1936.



This heat will break after today with more seasonal numbers returning, which means highs in the 80s and 90s through the weekend.



Along with the cooler air, we’ll have a better chance for rain on Friday, let’s keep our fingers crossed.