SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been several mornings now with temperatures in the 40s in KELOLAND. We even had 30s appear for some time Thursday morning, but we’re not quite done with or warm or even hot afternoons.

The dry soils in KELOLAND will continue to play with our temperatures. Expect cool overnights and warm afternoons throughout the week. By the time we get into next week…it could be hot again.

As Hurricane Lee travels toward the northeast coast of the United States this weekend, it will slow down our weather. Which; by that time, will be in the middle of a warming trend.

So, the warming will get a boost early next week.

In fact, some of the computer models are trying to bring back 90-degree heat to Sioux Falls by Tuesday next week. But there are also others that are suggesting highs to remain in the 70s.

I’m more inclined to go with the warmer temperatures early next week. So, we’ll see if any 90s do return.

