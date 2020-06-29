Hot temps with high humidity in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The end of June and beginning of July will definitely feel like summer as afternoon highs warm to the 90s. But we’ll also have a lot of humidity around.

The combination of heat and humidity today helped in the heat index climb to the triple digits in parts of KELOLAND.

So much so, that it prompted a Heat Advisory for much of eastern South Dakota. It’s due to the combination of heat and humidity to give the heat index, what it feels like, to the triple digits.

While the temperature will fall when the sun sets, the dew point temperatures will remain warm, so don’t let your guard down.

Get used to heat related headlines for at least the next week as the hot temperatures and high humidity won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.