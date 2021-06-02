Hot temperatures will soon be in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures will continue to warm for the next couple of days with highs reaching the 90s and lower 100s. While this type of heat is common, it’s a little early in the year.

While 90 degree heat was hard to come by today, it will become more common over the next several days. 100 degree weather is also possible with records expected to fall this weekend.

Sioux Falls averages 15 days a year with temperatures in the 90s. Here’s the breakdown per month.

April and May combine for an average of about a half-day. This year, we had a 90 degree once in each month.

June averages 3. As of this morning, we have 3 days in the forecast of 90 degree heat. July averages 6, August 4, while September and October average a day and a half.

With the hot temperatures coming, more and more moisture will be pulled out of the ground. Which means rain becomes more and more important.

Going forward, I think our best chances for rain will be at light as the days stay hot and dry.