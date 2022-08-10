SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, it’s been a hot and dry summer.

Summertime temperatures are still holding. And they should as we’re only in the first week and a half of August.

Aside from a couple of cool days, August has been hot. On the second of the month, many of us had temperatures in the 100s. In fact, Sioux Falls set a record that day with 105-degree heat.

Here’s a look at where we are at compared to the average numbers of days of 90 degrees plus heat for the summer months of June, July, and August.

Winner leads the way with 34 days so far. Followed by Yankton, Mitchell, and Rapid City in the upper 20s.

Sioux Falls isn’t far off with 26 days, already 7 days above our average.

Worthington has had the least at 7 days, followed by Watertown’s 10.

With three weeks left in meteorological summer, we should easily add to the days of 90-degree heat.

But those days are becoming limited as we average a handful or less of 90-degree days next month. Of course, that’s meteorological fall.