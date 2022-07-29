SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a relative cool couple of days with highs in the 70s and 80s, as we heat up we’ll have to introduce at least a chance for rain.

Not only will we have warmer temperatures, but the humidity will also start to go up. We’ve seen these subtle hits of showers and storms before as warmer and more moist air returns.

This all happens along a warm front. It’s the dividing line between cool, drier air, which we’ve had over the past couple of days and warm moist air that will soon return to KELOLAND.

As the warm air overrides the cooler air, clouds form. The warm front acts as a focal point for rain and thunderstorm development.

We may see a couple of isolated thunderstorms by daybreak Saturday. That’s the sign of that warmer, more moist air on the way to KELOLAND for this weekend.

Be thankful for any rain that you do get as temperatures will heat up to the 90s and 100s next week.