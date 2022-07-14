SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot and humid weather is here and what you see and feel is what you will get, probably for the rest of the month.

Temperatures soared to the 90s and 100s today. And that’s a trend that will continue for quite some time. Consider yourself lucky if you’re able to get any rain, but I certainly won’t count on it.

As high pressure continues to turn to our south, expect the heat dome to continue from Texas to the northern plains.

Western South Dakota might be able to generate some relief in the form of monsoonal moisture, but don’t expect many chances for rain in central or eastern KELOLAND over through the rest of the month.

And this graphic shows the potential for rain over the next ten days. It’s almost non-existent.

So, with all the heat expected, we’ll quickly lose any moisture we have in the ground, at a good clip too as some forecast models are suggesting we’ll lose a quarter to a third of an inch of water per day.

I would like to say that time is kind of on our side, as we keep losing daylight. Climate average highs start going down toward the end of the month.