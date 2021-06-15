Hot days continue to impact much of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You are hearing more talk these days about the drought conditions in parts of KELOLAND and the various categories of drought on the weekly drought monitor. However, there are some new tools we’ll be sharing with you that tell us how fast things are changing and the recent news isn’t good.

This map shows the latest Evaporative Demand Drought Index, EDDI for short.

It captures a 5 day window of drying impacts on a region, including the effects of hot temperatures and little rain. The index is in the ED4 range in much of central and eastern KELOLAND, the worst category. In other words, it tells us the hot weather and the lack of organized rain is resulting in a worsening situation.

Take a look at the same time period during the drought of 2012.

The center of worsening drought in early June was in northwestern Nebraska and southern South Dakota 9 years ago. That drought caused widespread crop losses by late summer.

The drought of 1988 also featured a large swath of rapidly deteriorating conditions in early June, with the most intense declines noted in the northern plains.

The worsening drought in June is especially challenging to correct as we head toward the traditionally hotter month of July.

We do anticipate cooler weather next week which will improve some of the evaporation rates and slow down the rate of decline. Rainfall will also be a key factor to stabilizing the situation.