SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 90 and 100-degree heat will continue through the front end of the work week. In central and eastern KELOLAND it’s a direct effect of our dry ground over the past several weeks.

High heat and strong southerly winds for Monday and Tuesday will keep temperatures well above average. Once we bring in thicker clouds and rain later this week, temperatures will cool. In the meantime, the lack of rain continues to bake KELOLAND.

This graphic shows the percent to average when it comes to rainfall in KELOLAND.

While western South Dakota has had steady rain over the past month, you can see the very dry conditions in central and western South Dakota.

As a result, dry air and dry ground is a lot easier to warm and we’ll have high heat continue into Tuesday.

As we break the heat, we’ll have better chances for rain. This will slowly move west to east. In fact, it may be so slow to move east that I wouldn’t be surprised if the rain holds off until the weekend. After all, that’s the current cycle we’re in for rain in southeast KELOLAND as it’s happened over the past two weekends. Though, at this point, when the rain falls shouldn’t matter.