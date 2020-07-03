Holiday weather forecast

As with any holiday, the weather forecast plays an important role. For this holiday, we’ll have to pay attention not only to the Fourth of July, but Fourth of July Eve.

Sunny, hot, and humid conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. This will carry us through the Fourth of July weekend. With the humidity in place, we’ll have to watch for the steady chance of storms almost every evening and night. While western South Dakota will not be as humid, the storm chances do exist.

This is a snapshot of the evening for Friday.

It does highlight a scattered storm chance in western South Dakota. It all depends on the placement, while it does show a storm near Spearfish, Mount Rushmore isn’t far away.

So the forecast for the fireworks at Mount Rushmore includes a 20% chance for a scattered storm. Otherwise, light winds and warm temperatures should make for a pleasant viewing experience.

While we’ll watch for scattered storms in western and central South Dakota, eastern KELOLAND is looking dry until the overnight. Winds in eastern KELOLAND will also be light.

The forecast for the Fourth also includes a storm chance, though the best chance is setting up in northern KELOLAND.