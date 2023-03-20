SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So, spring is officially here, but it doesn’t mean temperatures magically warm to the 60s. As many know, snow in spring is a common thing in KELOLAND.

It was another step back in the temperature department as we had another below-average day.

But even with temperatures below average, the sun’s radiation is able to melt some of the snow and ice in central and eastern KELOLAND.

But being spring, we know snow can quickly return.

This map is a climate average of snowfall from March 21 to the end of April.

We’re still at over a half foot for all of KELOLAND to just over a foot in Winner and Rapid City.

Keep in mind, those numbers are just the averages for that time period.

Early indications are showing below average temperatures will dominate the northern plains through at least the middle of April. But keep in mind the climate average by April 17 in Sioux Falls is 60.

While below average temps can be expected, the slow snow melt has been ideal for many to keep the flooding away.