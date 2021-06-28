Hit and miss rain continues in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mix of joy and frustration has been felt across KELOLAND as we watch the cycle of scattered rain develop across KELOLAND. Unfortunately, it’s not the widespread rainfall we need.

Taking a look at the weekend rain near Adrian and Worthington, MN, over 2 inches of welcome moisture fell in a narrow swath across parts of Rock, Nobles, and Jackson Counties in southwestern Minnesota.

Other downpours fell over Inwood with 1.5 inches there Saturday, with more rain Sunday evening. Similar totals were common down the Big Sioux River Valley toward Hawarden.

Other nice patches of rain fell east of Pierre toward the Redfield area, and then south toward Wessington Springs. Every last bit of it was welcome in those areas.

While that’s all good news, there were plenty of areas that missed most of the rain. The 24-hour totals map for Sunday shows very low numbers for many areas. Sioux Falls had a trace yesterday at the airport and only .25 inches for a weekend total, although other areas of the city had more.

The pattern of scattered rain may linger into Tuesday, but a drier trend appears to be more favorable again toward the end of the week.