History shows September could see average temps with below average rain

Here we are, the last week of August also known as the last week of meteorological summer. But it’s anything but summer like.

After the morning rain, clouds were slow to go away but we were able to bring in some sunshine. Even with the sun, temperatures remained cooler than average and that’s a trend that will continue as we end the month.

With the going forecast, the average high this week in Sioux Falls will be 74 degrees, six degrees cooler than the climate average. Since 1990, we’ve only had three instances when the average high temp during the last week of the month was 75 degrees or less.

It happened in 2014 with an average high of 75, in 2009 it was 74, and 1992 the last week of the month averaged 70.

Just for kicks, I looked at what the following Septembers produced and here’s what I found.

In 2014, Septembers average high was 73 degrees with two and a quarter inches of rain.

2009 averaged 75 degrees with around an inch and a quarter of rain.

And in 1992, the average high was 72 with a little over three inches of rain.

Septembers climate average high is 73 with around two and three quarters of rain.

So, history shows us there’s a chance for average temps in September with below average rain.

While history is pointing to average temps and below average rain, we’ll have a look at what we think will happen later in the week.