History shows 80-degree weather is rare for month of May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a long time between mild days in Sioux Falls, Meteorologist Scot Mundt has a look at the wait.

The month started promising with an 80-degree day right out of the gate, but then it cooled and it stayed cool through much of the month.

It was a cooler day in KELOLAND Thursday as strong northerly winds helped bring in cooler air. While numbers where slightly cooler than average in western South Dakota, we were able to squeeze out 70 to near 80-degree weather in southeast South Dakota.



Speaking of 80-degree weather, we had a big gap in our 80s this month in Sioux Falls.



For a month that usually gives us six 80-degree days, we only had our second one Wednesday.



Since 1990, it was the longest gap of 80-degree days in Sioux Falls with a wait period of 26 days. It surpassed 2015’s 24 days, and 1990’s 21 days.



And we expect temperatures to continue their downward spiral for the next couple of days before warming slightly on Sunday.



The warming will continue into next week with widespread 80s to greet us as we start June. Half the month of June is usually in the 80s and we’ll have a good start.