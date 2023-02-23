SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND just went through its second storm that dropped over a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. This comes after a week or two of melting. During that time the snow depth dropped to less than a foot in many locations.

“Snow depth went from 18 to eight, now back to at least 18. Of course the drifts are deeper.”

With March around the corner, I looked into the deepest snow in Sioux Falls history and here’s what I found for March and April.

The deepest snow in March was 33 inches on the ground in 1969. After that it falls to two feet in 1962 and 1951.



April’s deepest snow is 14 inches in 2018, that’s the year Sioux Falls received over 30 inches of snow in April. From there it falls to 10 inches in ’69 and nine inches in ’95, ’94, and ’57.

But time is on our side. Aside from tomorrow’s bitter cold. Any day of sunshine, snow will melt as the sun’s angle continues to increase. Warmer temperatures return this weekend. In fact, it may be warm enough to bring in rain on Monday, which will help accelerate snow melt.

After the storm, there is some beauty to be found such as these sundogs that appeared on the horizon during the morning hours.