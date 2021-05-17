Higher humidity weather in the forecast this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been on a temperature roller-coaster from month to month. Which started at the beginning of the year.

This week is looking warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Along with the warmer air, we’ll have higher humidity. With the higher humidity, we’ll see what we can do about bringing in much-needed rain.

Let’s go back to January, when we saw above average temperatures.

But February brought in the bitter cold, which marched out in the month of March with above average air.

April returned to the cold, but May is starting to warm.

The warm weather this month will slowly start to breakdown as we hit the later part of the month.

So, if we follow the trend, the month of June may end up being slightly cooler than average. Hopefully, this will help our rain chances by then, as June is typically the wettest month of the year.