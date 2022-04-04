SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As if we haven’t had enough over the past several months, this week will be full of wind. We’re expecting wind gusts of over 50 mph on occasion.

And it’s arriving right on time, as April is the windiest month on average. Here’s a look at the four forecast cities and their average monthly wind speed.

As you can see, the average wind speed slowly goes up as we go through the late winter and early spring months.

Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Pierre have their average wind speeds peak in April. It happens a little soon in Rapid City, with its peak at the end of March.

All four cities have their least amount of wind toward the beginning of August.

The wind tomorrow through Thursday will keep our temperatures down as below average air is expected, But we’ll also watch for precipitation chances. Which may include snow showers Wednesday and Thursday.

By the time we get into the weekend, the winds will not be as strong and temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s.