SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy severe weather month in KELOLAND with the highest number of reports we’ve seen for May dating back to 2000.

The steady hum of chainsaws may have been heard in your neighborhood as people removed and cut up downed trees from severe storms. The active weather was not only during the holiday weekend, but we also had other episodes of severe weather earlier in the month.

In total, the storm reports in South Dakota for this May is at 282. They include 14 tornado reports, 60 hail reports and 208 severe wind reports.

That total is higher than the past 5 May’s combined! And it is the highest total dating back to 2000. May of 2004 has the next highest severe total at 275.

Since 2000, May’s average number of reports for severe weather is 90. This May’s 282 reports, followed by the 275 in 2004 and the 208 reports in 2007 are the only times we’ve gone above 200 reports since 2000.

Things will stay fairly quiet for the next couple of weeks, though we are seeing indications of active weather returning as we enter the second half of June.