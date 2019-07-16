High heat and humidity could bring damaging winds

While the July heat and humidity are high, severe weather still has to be monitored.

We’ve been following a lot of heat and humidity over the past week. Any storms that have been able to develop have been strong to severe with strong winds being the main threat. As long as this humidity continues, get used to those damaging thunderstorm winds.

Here’s the setup. A strong updraft helps keep the storm alive and well. With hail and rain, colder air builds in the middle of the storm. That cold air is more dense than warm air and rushes to the ground. Once it hits the ground it spreads out and damaging winds occur.

That’s why after a strong or damaging wind moves through with a storm, it’s much cooler. That cool air from the storm is now at the surface.

Keep in mind, our high humidity is a favored environment for damaging winds to occur. And it can happen at anytime of day, which makes it dangerous when storms form at night. Keep the weather radio or the Storm Tracker App handy.

