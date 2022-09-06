SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain is still needed as we head through September,

The heat and dry conditions continue to take their toll on the landscape in KELOLAND.

The combination of above average temperatures, low humidity and wind will be monitored over the next couple of days. It’s the combination of those three things that lead to high fire danger in KELOLAND.

This is a map of the grassland fire danger in South Dakota. It will range from the High to Very High category for Wednesday in central and western South Dakota. Keep in mind, the grassland fire danger is for native grasses and is not intended for cropland.

Grassland fire danger for Wednesday, Sept. 7

The heat and dry weather will continue through Thursday, which means we’ll continue with high fire danger during that time.

Along with the rain late this week, temperatures will retreat to the 60s for highs. For some, it will be around ten degrees below average.