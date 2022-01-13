High-end January snowstorm makes its way to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After our above-average temperatures earlier this week, we’ll see the cold return along with the snow.

January is known for not only its bitter cold but for dry conditions, as cold air cannot hold as much moisture as warm air. So it is our driest month of the year for many. But we’ll have enough moisture around in eastern KELOLAND to get a higher-end January snowstorm.

Here’s a look at some eastern KELOLAND cities and their one-day totals for snow in January since records have been kept.

While 2 inch snows are common, when you double it for 4 inches or more, the numbers dramatically fall.

That trend continues with 6 inches or more with only a hand full of times for some getting an 8 inch or more snowstorm.

While the heaviest snows to approach a foot for these eastern cities, Sisseton had a crippling storm of 2 feet in early January of 1997.

In the meantime, today was a good day to prepare with gassing the snowblower and doing any last minutes things outdoors before the snow comes.

So while January is not known for big snowstorms, this one coming will be an exception in eastern KELOLAND as 6 inches or more of snow will be possible. For KELOLAND weather, I’m Meteorologist Scot Mundt.