Here’s what March’s weather will look like

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Leap Day on Saturday, Meteorological spring starts Sunday as we start March. And while temperatures will cool slightly, many of us will still be above average.

While temperatures remained cool for much of the week, we’ll get out of the colder air and welcome warmer weather for the weekend. There are signs that are showing that the warm air will last into at least the first half of the month.

But a wavey pattern in the upper layers of the atmosphere should usher in cooler air for the second half of the month.

But keep in mind, the later we go in the month, average highs do get warmer. By the last of the month, many in KELOLAND have average highs in the 50s.

Just because temperatures will be warm over the next couple of weeks, don’t let your guard down for snow chances. As we cool later in the month, snow may be brought back into the forecast. After all, March is the snowiest month on average.