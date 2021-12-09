Heavy Snow on the Way For Southern KELOLAND – Storm Center Update Thursday PM December 9

Snow is on the way for southern KELOLAND.



As an area of low pressure moves through Nebraska, KELOLAND Live Doppler Radar will continue to fill in with snow. The snow will start in southwest KELOLAND this evening and move east overnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in western and south-central South Dakota late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Accumulations of a half inch to inch per hour will be possible. Expect snow by sunrise in southeast KELOLAND with it continuing through the evening. Southeast KELOLAND can also expect periods of heavy snow with amounts of a half-inch to inch per hour.

Northerly winds will blow at least 10-20 mph as the snow is falling. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will be possible. The winds will help cause reduced visibilities, use caution when driving.



By the time the snow finishes tomorrow night, southern KELOLAND will have snow amounts of 4 to 8 inches. Isolated areas in southwest Minnesota will be higher. Notice the farther north you go, the snow totals get lighter.

Numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for are in effect for southern KELOLAND.



The weekend is looking dry with warming temperatures.

We’ll continue to melt the snow next week as highs will be well above freezing.