Heavy rainfall in forecast for end of week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Precipitable water is the total amount of water vapor in the atmosphere. It’s value is the amount of water in a column of air. Or, think of it this way, it’s the amount of water from the surface to the top of the atmosphere.

Our southerly winds over the past several days has helped stack that moisture in KELOLAND.

This graphic shows the precipitable water or the deep moisture stacked in the atmosphere. Notice how it continues to increase as we get into Friday. That means there should be plenty of moisture around for rain.

This next graphic shows the rain chance. Keep in mind, with the high precipitable water, heavy downpours will be likely.

So, if you’re underneath a strong storm, expect heavy rain. I would say, we will easily get areas with over an inch of rainfall on Friday.

We have more rain in the forecast for the weekend and next week, though the amount of moisture shouldn’t be as high.