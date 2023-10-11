SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain will become widespread as we go through the overnight hours. Heavy rain is looking likely with some amounts over 3 inches in southern KELOLAND. It gets us thinking about the possibility of flash flooding.

Flash floods occur when heavy rainfall exceeds the ability of the ground to absorb it.

Meteorologists have different tools when it comes to detecting flash flooding. They include satellite, lightning, radar, and rain gauges. Land use, soil moisture, and stream flow conditions are also factors to consider when it comes to flash flooding.

Speaking of soil moisture, It may be hard to think of flooding considering the drought conditions we’ve had over the summer, but we’ve been getting more frequent rain to help alleviate the drought. And we don’t lose the moisture this time of year as quickly as we do in the summer as temperatures are cooler and the sun angle is lower.

Soil moisture will play a role in flooding as well as rainfall rates and how long the rain lasts. And by the looks of it, rain may last into the first half of the weekend.

