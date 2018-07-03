Heavy Rain Brings Flooding To Areas That Had Been Dry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Rain fell in areas that have been looking for it, but it was too much in some locations.

There's been an area in northeast South Dakota that's been looking for water. They found it Monday night as thunderstorms produced heavy rain in southern Spink County.

Reports and Doppler radar estimated that a small area of 4-10 inches of rain fell in parts of Spink and Hand Counties. While it was good to see the rain, it fell over a short amount of time and produced Flash Flooding as roads were reported under water.

Heavy rain also fell in southwest Minnesota as thunderstorms developed and dropped heavy rain over a small area over a short amount of time. This allowed for another area with rain amounts of 6-10 inches or more. Standing water was halfway or more up the tires of parked cars.

An strong jet stream maximum in this area allowed for lift in the atmosphere and it kept the storms concentrated over the same area for the morning hours.

There are still dry areas in northeast South Dakota, particularly Day County, which could still use some rain.