Heat stroke vs. exhaustion: Staying safe on hot days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With record challenging heat in place, you’ll want to be careful if you have to be outside.

Our first heat wave of the season is upon us, and while it’ll be tempting to rush headlong into outdoor activities, you’ll want to take it easy.

If you must be outside or if you choose to do so, remember the differences and symptoms of heat related illness.

There are two categories: Heat exhaustion and heat stroke. While both illnesses have a few overlapping symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting, there are a few notable differences…such as whether the person is sweating and has cool, clammy skin or dry, red, and hot-to-the-touch skin.

If you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, find a place with air conditioning, drink water, and take a cool shower to lower your body temperature. Heat stroke, however, can lead to a loss of consciousness if left unchecked. If someone is experiencing heat stroke symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately and try to cool the person down.

If you must be outside during the hottest part of the day, there are still a few things you can do to help prevent either heat illness. Wearing light colored and loose clothing, taking frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area, and drinking plenty of water are among the best things to keep yourself safe.