SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By now you have probably heard that heat and humidity will soon return to KELOLAND. Just how hot we get remains to be seen, but there are discrepancies out there.

While daylight is getting shorter, there will be no shortcomings when it comes to heat this weekend and next week. Some models are already forecasting temperatures well off the charts, so be careful where you get your weather forecast.

Proceed with caution when it comes to the preloaded weather apps on your phone or desktop. A lot of these are the raw data taken from the model with no human input whatsoever.

Here’s a computer model forecast from Monday.

Notice the four day stretch of Saturday through Tuesday, the high temperature is averaging almost 115 degrees! As a side note, the all-time hottest temp in Sioux Falls is 110!

Here’s the same computer model run 12 hours later. While it has three of the four days at 109 and hotter, it dropped Monday’s high 30 degrees!

Unfortunately, some of the preloaded weather apps take in account this computer model. So, if you’re not able to catch the forecast on television, you can always trust our Storm Tracker App or KELOLAND.com.

Our hottest temperatures will be influenced on how much moisture is in the air. The higher the dew point temperature, the harder it will be to reach one hundred and hotter, but we may dry out enough early next week to bring those temperatures to the triple digits. Stay tuned.

