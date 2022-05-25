SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The unofficial kick-off to summer is this weekend, and it will feel like it, as temperatures return above average.

We’ve had a couple of cool days in KELOLAND this week. Along with the cool air, frost appeared for some earlier in the week. But, we’ll return to more summer like temperatures this weekend.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s in eastern KELOLAND. The last time that happened in Sioux Falls was 1989. Before then, the next warmest day was 89 degrees in 2018.

*image of heat comparison here*

Looking at the years since that high of 90 degrees in ’89, we’ve hit the 80s 10 times; 70s…11; 60s 8 times, 50s twice and had a high of only 49 degrees on Memorial Day in 1996.

Since records have been kept, the average high is 75 degrees. Over the past 32 years it’s close to that with an average high of 73.

Along with the heat this weekend, we’ll have the humidity. Those two factors as well as energy coming in from the southwest will help lead to strong to severe storms this weekend. Pay attention to changing weather conditions throughout the weekend.

For Sioux Falls to get the hottest day so far this year, we’ll have to reach 95 degrees, as the city made it to 94 on May 12th.