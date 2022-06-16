SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot weather is forecast for all corners of KELOLAND this weekend, but there will be big differences in humidity and wind across KELOLAND.

We’ve all heard the phrase, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” While that may be true, the wind will also be making an impact on how it feels in the coming days.

Let’s take a closer look at the details that make a difference. The humidity forecast will be changing as we head into the coming days, but it will not be humid everywhere. Saturday’s dew point map shows much higher numbers East River vs. West River. The same trend continues on Sunday, with a more balanced map by Monday of next week.

Winds are going to be an issue as well. Wind gusts on Saturday will be over 30mph for most of KELOLAND. That, combined with the heat, will really start drying out the soil conditions in a hurry. Sunday also looks quite breezy in most areas of central and eastern KELOLAND.

When you combine all of these factors, the heat index or “feels-like” temperature will be near or above 100 for much of KELOLAND throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

You may have noticed dew points most of the weekend will stay out of the 70s, so not as humid as it could be. The wind will also be a cooling factor if you can find some afternoon shade during this upcoming heat wave.