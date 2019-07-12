Heat and humidity to dominate KELOLAND weather next week

We’re about to enter a stretch of a lot of heat and humidity. It’s something we’ve seen before as the last week of June gave us hot temperatures and high dew points.

If you liked the late June heat and humidity, you’re in luck as we will have a longer stretch of heat and humidity that starts this weekend and will last for next week.

The tell tale sign of the summer scorcher is the dew point temperature. Computer models show the dew point will jump to the 70s this weekend and for much of next week. There’s even a computer model that suggests dew points in the 80s next week — YUCK!

As the high dew points return, the actual air temperatures will return to 90s to eastern KELOLAND. This means, the heat index will likely return to the 100s. Do what you can to stay hydrated and cool.

The heat is right on time, as this is the hottest time of year for many in KELOLAND. As we go through next month, average highs start to go down next month.

