SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s suddenly summer!

Wednesday morning started with dry air in place, but as the day went on southeast winds helped bring in higher dew points and thick humidity was felt.

We measure the moisture in the air with the dew point temperature. When it reaches the 60s, that’s the threshold of when you start to feel the humidity. And we hit that threshold in southeast KELOLAND Wednesday.

This graphic shows the frequency of dew point temperatures of 65 degrees and higher.

Notice how it slowly creeps up during the month, but generally stays less than a 10% chance to get to the levels we did Wednesday.

It felt more like July when there’s better than a 50% chance of dew points in the mid-60s and higher.

The high dew points will last into Thursday also as this early taste of summer for southeast KELOLAND continues.

The heat and humidity will scour out as a cold front moves west to east across KELOLAND Thursday, but that will also spark severe weather stronger.