Heat and humidity levels on the rise

A classic summer heat wave is moving back into KELOLAND this weekend and the humidity level could reach levels not seen East River for a long time.

What happens when true summer heat bakes out a waterlogged Midwest from the spring? We are all about to find out how sky high the humidity can go this weekend.

There’s little question it’s going to be hot and humid this weekend in KELOLAND. The most important item we are watching is the extreme levels of humidity that may come as a surprise. We typically use dew points to get a true measure of how humid it really feels outside.

We’ve been noticing FutureScan clearly showing dew point forecasts East River between 75 and 80 this weekend. Is that unheard of? No, but it’s plenty high.

To give that some perspective, the all time record dew point for Sioux Falls is 82, a mark reached in 2016, 2011 and 2004. All of those were in July, mainly due to corn sweat, something I personally measured in 2004 with this story 15 years ago. That was mid-July and the corn was clearly tall and tasseling, a factor we don’t have on the table just yet.

Nevertheless, considering all of the wet weather this spring, we are primed to see big increases in evaporation with hotter temperatures in the upper Midwest over the coming days.