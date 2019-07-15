Heat and humidity in the forecast for this week

This week is usually the peak of our heating for the year. And we’ll feel it too as temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s with high humidity.

The heat and humidity from the weekend will carry over into this week. Many of us are at our warmest for climate average highs in KELOLAND and we’ll feel the heat this week.

I looked at the high temperatures in Sioux Falls for July since 1990 and here’s what I found.

The first week of the month gives an average high of just over 83 degrees, but it goes up to 84 during the second week. The third week, which we are in now is at its hottest of 85.5 degrees. The fourth week, it cools about two degrees.

Climate average highs start cooling next month. But we’re not done with warm weather. After all, the climate average high doesn’t fall to the 50s until the middle of October. So we have plenty of warm days left.

In heat and humidity like this, keep in mind to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

