SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The smoke is back. Fires in Canada are responsible for the smoke overhead, and the hazy skies will continue through Wednesday.

As long as we don’t have any cloud cover, the smoke in the air should give way to different-looking sunrises and sunsets.

That’s because the smoke or dust molecules are larger than regular air molecules.

The smoke absorbs more light, resulting in a dimmer sky color.

You can really see the difference in the sunrise or sunset. The sun will have a dark red or orange appearance and the sky colors will not be as bright.

This is all due to the smoke particles in the air.

While it does make for some interesting sky conditions, keep in mind the health aspect of the smoke too and limit your time outdoors if you need to.

The smoke in the air can have an impact on the weather too, as highs may be a couple of degrees cooler than their potential. That’s okay, considering we’ll have a lot of heat this weekend.