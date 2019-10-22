Halloween weather forecast

If you’re like me, you patiently wait through October to get to Halloween. But the weather is a big factor in what you add to your Halloween night plans.

Halloween of 1991 is a perfect example of how the weather can change plans. But what will this year bring?

The 31st is still beyond the normal seven day forecast but not too far so that we can’t get a general idea of what to expect.

There is good agreement that Halloween will be cold for late October. Normal highs in KELOLAND are mostly in the low to mid 50s with lows around 30. But extended forecast models are hinting at highs at or below normal. If these forecast models verify, highs would be coldest in Sioux Falls, at around 40 while warmer, near normal temps would be found elsewhere. This would put evening temps in the 30s to lower 40s.

The forecast models also showing some precip happening around the end of the month as well so rain and snow can’t be ruled out at this time.