Halloween evening hourly forecast

Climate average highs on Halloween in KELOLAND are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. So that puts evening temperatures in the 40s which isn’t too bad. But this year, we have some very cold air in place.

And that cold air could produce some light snow moving in from the north late in the evening. So if you are in the northern counties, don’t be surprised if you see the snow flying after 8 p.m. But other counties in KELOLAND should remain dry, but cold.

Air temps will start the evening in the upper 30s to 40s around KELOLAND. But as the night goes on, temperatures will slowly cool to the low 30s by 10.

The wind shouldn’t be too bad actually, at around 5 to 15 mph. But air temperatures like that mean wind chill could be a factor depending on your Halloween costume. The more covered up you are, the less of a factor wind chill will be.

Maybe I’m biased but I’d suggest dressing as a TV meteorologist. All you’d need is a suit and tie and talk about the weather all night!