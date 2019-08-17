Hail storms across the Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been an active week of hail storms across the plains. Meteorologist Brian Karstens recaps the reports from last night and shows us the new record hail event in Colorado this week.

KELOLAND is officially passed the peak of hail season, but as last night proved, we can’t let our guard down just yet.

Many of you sent in pictures of the hail, most of it nickel to quarter size in the Sioux Falls area. The hail reports also included Aberdeen, Webster, and Carthage. Madison had a report a little bigger, just under golf ball in size.

The weather pattern has been busy this week in the western high plains too. The hailstone that fell east of Denver on Tuesday set the all time record for the state of Colorado, about 5 inches in diameter.

In case you forgot, that still pales in comparison to the world’s largest hail stone recorded at Vivian, South Dakota in July of 2010. That stone was 8 inches across with a circumference of 18.5 inches, close to volleyball size. We happen to have a casting of that hail stone here in the storm center and it’s truly amazing to think something this big fell from a KELOLAND storm.

We don’t expect anything like this during the weekend forecast, but be weather aware that more storms will be rumbling through KELOLAND in the coming days.