Growing fire danger in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the dry conditions are welcome following months of wet weather, it may lead to other problems.

With the abundant moisture in KELOLAND over the past couple years, it sounds odd, but fire danger is becoming a reality.

While we’ve been melting snow and ice in KELOLAND this month, we also haven’t been adding much either. Just a couple of scattered light rain and snow showers here and there. Many areas in southern and extreme northern KELOLAND have been below average for precipitation for the past several weeks.

That dry ground is taking its toll and has led to dry brown vegetation, a fuel for fire.

As we go through the rest of the week, mostly dry skies will continue. The mostly dry skies will contribute to low humidity values. That will combine with strong winds to raise the fire danger in KELOLAND. Keep this in mind with the warm, windy and dry conditions this weekend.

Two things will help alleviate our fire danger next week. One is the chance for precip early in the week and the other is cooler temperatures.