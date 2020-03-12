Growing evidence of much colder air on the way for the second half of the month

We’ve enjoyed warm temperatures for much of the month so far, but things are about to change.

Even though we had mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, temperatures still warmed above average as highs hit the 40s in southern KELOLAND. Unfortunately, we’ll see colder air invade once again.

This shows the warm air at the very top of the atmosphere, the stratosphere. As that warms, the cold air gets displaced. One of those areas where that colder air moves to is the northern United States.

This is real close to what happened earlier in the year when we had the cold outbreak in mid-January. That’s when we had days remain below zero during the afternoon in northern KELOLAND.

To get that cold will be hard to do considering our coldest highs are in the teens and 20s for the second half of the month. But get ready for much colder air later in the month.