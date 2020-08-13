Glimpses of fall are slowly starting to pop up more and more

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — “Summer’s going fast, nights growing colder.” The first half of that lyric is true. The second half, however, is getting there slowly but surely.

We’re just 41 days away from the start of the fall season. While summer is still very much in control of things for a while, fall has been able to make a few early appearances on the thermometer. Nothing has been all that long-lasting, but they’re hints at what’s to come.

There’s another small preview on the way. While heat builds to the west for the second half of the weekend, a trough will develop just to our east. This will help cooler air pool overhead for the first half of next week. The preview won’t be all that noticeable by day, but overnight lows will be rather comfortable for several days.

While this sounds great, this is mainly valid for eastern KELOLAND. To the west, however, it’ll be a different story. Remember that ridge I mentioned earlier? That’s going to allow hot and dry weather to build and slowly move eastward by the second half of next week.

As August continues to march onward and September creeps around the corner, these pushes of cooler air will slowly become more frequent and last for a little while longer.