Get ready for another round of humidity

While the weekend started with high heat and humidity, it ended with drier and cooler air. But that again will soon change.

Any scattered shower or storm you’re under, be thankful for it. That is, as long as it doesn’t come with flooding or severe weather. Because when temperatures warm to the upper 80s and middle 90s later this week, it will quickly draw out the moisture in the ground.

While the air temperature warms, the high humidity will also be back. Our moisture connection is not only to the south, but moisture also comes off the corn.

This is known as evapotranspiration, or as Brian Karstens likes to call it ‘corn sweat’. Studies have shown when the corn matures and starts to tassel, more and more moisture is let into the atmosphere and it has a direct impact on our dew point temperatures.

With that in mind, be prepared for more humid days ahead, especially this weekend.